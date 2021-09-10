Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 10,674 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 87,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,213. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.