Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,080 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK stock opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

