Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 8.7% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,080 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.43 and its 200 day moving average is $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.