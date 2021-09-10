Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 336.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307,967 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Liberty Global worth $45,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,174,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,776,000 after acquiring an additional 155,963 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Liberty Global by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,286,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,995,000 after acquiring an additional 251,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,007,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,898,000 after acquiring an additional 399,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

LBTYK stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. 62,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,574. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.