Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Acquires $10,400.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Julie Smolyansky bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,011,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,281.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LWAY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,652. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.99. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $8.89.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Lifeway Foods worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.