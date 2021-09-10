Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $312.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.06. The company has a market cap of $161.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

