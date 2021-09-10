Linear (LINA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.32 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $184.33 million and $32.32 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00166321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

