LinkEye (LET) Reaches Market Cap of $7.35 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $497,839.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LinkEye has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00126767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00183400 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,403.95 or 0.99991519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.92 or 0.07106523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.00856647 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

