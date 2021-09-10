Liquidia (LQDA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Liquidia (NASDAQ: LQDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/10/2021 – Liquidia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2021 – Liquidia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

9/2/2021 – Liquidia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Liquidia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Liquidia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Liquidia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Liquidia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2021 – Liquidia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Liquidia stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.74. 1,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,284. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.08.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

