Liquidia (LQDA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Liquidia (NASDAQ: LQDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/10/2021 – Liquidia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “
- 9/9/2021 – Liquidia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Liquidia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/1/2021 – Liquidia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – Liquidia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/25/2021 – Liquidia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Liquidia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/13/2021 – Liquidia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Liquidia stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.74. 1,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,284. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.08.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
