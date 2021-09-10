Liquity Hits Market Cap of $51.01 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $5.24 or 0.00011525 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $51.01 million and $834,368.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00063646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00124438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00180299 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,371.46 or 0.99846540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.62 or 0.07226088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.65 or 0.00899291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002996 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,740,765 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

