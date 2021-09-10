Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,217.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $2,217.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,711.72 or 0.99511620 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 739,467,325 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

