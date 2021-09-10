Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 6.5%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 41,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,562,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 418.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 200,191 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 75,667 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

