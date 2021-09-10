LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co lessened its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,692 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned 1.27% of LiveRamp worth $40,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after buying an additional 762,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $37,949,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,930,000 after buying an additional 479,172 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,436,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

