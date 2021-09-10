LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. LKQ makes up 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.11% of LKQ worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LKQ by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in LKQ by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

