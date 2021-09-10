Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.
Shares of LMT stock opened at $348.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.26. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $399.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
