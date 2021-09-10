Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $348.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.26. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.