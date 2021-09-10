Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,233 shares during the period. Logitech International comprises approximately 1.9% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.47% of Logitech International worth $94,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,960,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.29. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.