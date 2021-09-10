Loki Hits Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,131.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.81 or 0.07222973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.73 or 0.01399760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00385672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00125372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.26 or 0.00554510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.34 or 0.00556908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00346889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006648 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

