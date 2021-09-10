$LONDON (LONDON) Reaches Market Cap of $670,975.04

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded up 74.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. $LONDON has a market cap of $670,975.04 and approximately $34,905.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, $LONDON has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00126174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00183245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,917.27 or 1.00220889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.63 or 0.07063250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00855049 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

