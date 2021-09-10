Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,251 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,797,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 415,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LORL opened at $41.00 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $878.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

