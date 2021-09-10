Lossless (LSS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.83 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 35.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and $1.83 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00181134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.61 or 0.99941471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.83 or 0.07150238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.44 or 0.00877295 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

