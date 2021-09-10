Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Up 0.5%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.61). Approximately 2,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 55,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.75 ($3.59).

LGRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Loungers from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £283.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

