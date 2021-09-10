Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 543 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.42. 229,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.58 and a 200 day moving average of $422.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

