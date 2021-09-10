Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,099 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital makes up approximately 1.3% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $8,166,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.5% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 105,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 297,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at $583,563,876.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 96,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,432,634.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,469,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,944,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

