Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,316 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.45. 36,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

