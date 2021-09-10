Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after buying an additional 1,629,548 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,155,000 after buying an additional 689,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 117,687.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 592,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 591,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. 2,256,733 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

