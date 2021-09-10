Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $191,604,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,285 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.27. 81,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

