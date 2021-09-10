Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 960.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.