Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 490,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,743,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,236,633 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

