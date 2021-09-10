Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.94. 1,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.46. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

