Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,875,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,844. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

