Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.64. 368,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,254. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.55. The company has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.