Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of LUNMF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,543. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

