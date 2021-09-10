Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Macy’s worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $192,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 49.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 389,776 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 50.7% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $21.64 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

