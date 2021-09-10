Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,949 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Aflac worth $27,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

