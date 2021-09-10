Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 49,634 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,634 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 2.73% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $715,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RING opened at $26.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.