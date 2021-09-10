Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,668 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76.

