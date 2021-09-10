Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 2,750 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 479,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $258.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.