Madison Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $78,919,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $69,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 102.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,779 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

NYSE LVS opened at $43.67 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.