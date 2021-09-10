Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 105.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $167.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

