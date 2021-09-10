Madison Asset Management LLC Has $23.62 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033,866 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $23,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,925,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,552,000 after acquiring an additional 59,821,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,900,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,158,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 546,065 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,028,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

