Madison Asset Management LLC Has $24.73 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,454 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Paychex worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

