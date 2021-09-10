Madison Asset Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

