Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 79.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $2,279,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

UNP opened at $210.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.72. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

