Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $9.56 Million Investment in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 157,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000.

IGIB stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

