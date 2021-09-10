Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,156 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

