Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,045 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Owens & Minor worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.