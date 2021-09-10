Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,620 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average is $120.51. The stock has a market cap of $352.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

