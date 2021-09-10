Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 10,570 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $185.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.99. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.