Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 144,373 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,373 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.80% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,352,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after buying an additional 206,776 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 247,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,542,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $25.08 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

