Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 27,168 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,168 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Globus Medical worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $83.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

